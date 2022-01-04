ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

By Reuters
 3 days ago
NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference on Tuesday.

He also said most offices would have to make half their employees work from home.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

