Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 7:. After outperforming its rivals early Thursday on the FOMC's hawkish tilt, the dollar seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Friday as investors gear up for the US December jobs report. The market expectation points to an increase of 400,000 in US Nonfarm Payrolls and a decline to 4.1% in annual wage inflation from 4.8% in November. The European docket will offer preliminary December Consumer Price Index, Retail Sales and business sentiment data for the euro area. Statistics Canada will also release December unemployment figures in the early American session.

