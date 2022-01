Evansville is constantly growing. Adding new businesses right and left. So could we add these places to the list in 2022?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2021 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. Some of these businesses that have made their way to Evansville include Crumbl Cookies, Biscuit Belly, Pier 17, and more. Most of these businesses that have come or plan on coming to Evansville are restaurants and gas stations. However, there is plenty of room for more shops and restaurants to make plans to have a location in Evansville in 2022.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO