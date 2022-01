Central Asian nation has No. 2 hashrate in the world. If you’re a Bitcoin investor, you might not have connected the civil unrest in Kazakhstan this week — if you were even aware of it — to a drop in your portfolio. What you might not know is that after China’s latest crackdown, Kazakhstan in the world’s No. 2 center for crypto mining. Deadly protests against the country’s authoritarian government brought nationwide cell and internet outages that knocked out 18% of Bitcoin’s hashrate — the amount of computing power being used on the cryptocurrency’s network.

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO