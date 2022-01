Cable is forecast to extend the range bound theme within the 1.3370-1.3560 area in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we held the view yesterday that GBP ‘is unlikely to weaken further’, we expected it to ‘trade sideways’. However, GBP soared to 1.3557 before closing on a firm note at 1.3527 (+0.34%). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. For today, GBP could edge above 1.3560 before the risk of a pullback would increase. The next resistance at 1.3600 is unlikely to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 1.3480 (minor support is at 1.3505) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”

