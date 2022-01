For the 78th episode of the Healthcare IT Podcast, we’re looking forward to what we expect to see in health IT in 2022. In case you missed our last episode that looked back at the year that was 2021 in health IT, be sure to take a look back at the past year. In this episode, we turn our attention to the future. What can we expect in 2022? What changes will we see? What topics will be hot? Plus, we share what companies we think are going to do something big and make predictions on what big announcements we can expect in 2022. Finally, we talk about what conferences will look like in 2022.

