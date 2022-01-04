ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Party like it’s 2022

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many New Year Eve celebrations across the world were scaled down or cancelled due to the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant, financial markets had a party of their own on the first day of trading of 2022. A new record high was set on Monday for the...

Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Will the S&P Party Last in 2022?

Can this monster, multi-year bull continue? … why Louis Navellier is bullish … don’t expect all stocks to outperform … how valuation headwinds will resolve. Last year, the S&P climbed 27%. It also notched a dizzying number of all-time highs – 70 of them. That’s the...
STOCKS
China’s quant funds become victims of their own success

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s algorithm-driven quant funds boomed in 2021 as investors sought alternatives to a languid stock market, but the final months of the year saw some “flash boys” bogged down by heavy volatility and their sheer size. High-flyer Quant, a top hedge fund...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
SenseTime shares up 150% since late December IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of artificial intelligence company SenseTime rose 20% after the opening bell on Tuesday to as much as HK$9.7 apiece, up 152% since the company priced its IPO at HK$3.85 in late December. The gains come despite U.S. investors being unable to buy the stock...
STOCKS

