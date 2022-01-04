ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This key trading pattern hints at the continuation of Fantom’s (FTM) 125% rebound

By Cointelegraph Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantom (FTM) looks poised to hit a new record high in the coming sessions after its 125% price rebound from $1.23 on Dec. 14, 2021, to $2.84 on Jan. 3, 2022 triggered a classic bullish reversal setup. Dubbed inverse head and shoulders (IH&S), the setup appears when an asset...

