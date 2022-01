The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC is currently down with 1.29% after terribly crossing into the negative side. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) The daily chart reveals that BTC/USD is now trading below $45,000 support level. As the Bitcoin price fails to stay above this level, the coin may likely see another sharp drop below the support level of $40,000. However, the red-line of 9-day MA is already crossing below the green-line of the 21-day MA as the Relative Strength Index (14) heads into the oversold region.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO