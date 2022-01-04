ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of shoplifting Ukrainian is ‘insulting,’ culture minister complains to Netflix

By Bryan Pietsch
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, was among the millions of Netflix viewers around the world who watched the first season of “Emily in Paris.” But the depiction of a Ukrainian character in the TV show’s second season has offended him, he said, leading him to complain to the streaming...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Has Dated Plenty of Famous Faces

Now that Emily in Paris is back on Netflix for its second season, fans are preparing to dive back into the frothy, silly fun that the show can often provide. In its second season, Emily in Paris is also introducing a new character who will become part of Emily's romantic entanglements. Lucien Laviscount will play Alfie, a British banker whose relationship with Emily begins in a fairly contentious place.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Collins
Vanderbilt Hustler

Emily is still in Paris, but perhaps not for long

Netflix released the highly anticipated second season of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22, just in time to binge over the holidays. ICYM season one: When the Chicago marketing group she works for acquires French firm Savoir, protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself moving to Paris for the year to provide an American perspective in the Paris office. Emily attempts to win over her colleagues—her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), in particular—while acquainting herself with French culture. Fortunately, Emily befriends Mindy (Ashley Park), another Paris transplant; Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a local chef and her downstairs neighbor; and Camille (Camille Razat), an art gallerist who takes Emily under her wing and happens to be Gabriel’s girlfriend. Unfortunately, Emily only discovers Gabriel is dating Camille after kissing him. After trying to set aside their mutual feelings for the better half of season one, Emily and Gabriel sleep together after he decides that he is leaving Paris, and consequently Camille, to open his own restaurant. What was supposed to be a declaration of love and goodbye turns into trouble when Antoine (William Abadie), a Savoir client, offers to finance a restaurant in Paris with Gabriel as the head chef.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily in Paris branded 'offensive' by Ukrainian politician over controversial scene

Streaming giant Netflix is facing criticism over a controversial Emily in Paris scene, which many viewers have argued is culturally insensitive. The second season of the hit show premiered last month, and while some fans were eager to see Emily and the gang back on their screens, others took to socials to call out the series over cultural stereotypes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Emily in Paris Season 2 Filmed?

Created by Darren Star (‘Sex and the City‘), ‘Emily in Paris‘ is a comedy-drama series that follows the hilarious misadventures and romantic affairs of the titular protagonist after she moves to Paris to work with a marketing agency acquired by her corporate firm based in Chicago. As the glitz and glamor of the city life and stupid choices turns things upside down, Emily finds herself in a spot in the season 1 finale, with moral considerations and tricky decisions awaiting her as the story unfolds in the second season. The show features compelling performances from Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Ashley Park, among many others.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Culture#Shoplifting#Culture Minister#French#British#Ukrainians#Twitter#Eastern European#American Vogue
Cosmopolitan

Sylvie Is the Only Good Character on ‘Emily in Paris’

[There are spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris season 2. If you haven't finished the whole season, bookmark this page for a later date!]. Most people would say that Sylvie Grateau, the no-bullshit head of Emily in Paris's fictional Savoir marketing firm, is the villain of the series. On the surface, that's definitely true. She's constantly mean to Emily, making fun of her lack of French while excluding her from various business deals and client meetings. She was the opposite of welcoming when Emily first arrived in Paris, and you could even argue she was hostile. But season 2 of the show reveals what I've personally known all along: Sylvie is the only good character on this show. Allow me to explain the hottest of takes.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Is Emily Good at Her Job in Emily in Paris? Vote Now!

Yes, Emily in Paris is full of love triangles, bold fashion, quotable quips and so many berets, but don't forget what the show is all about: An American expat moving to Paris for work. And while there's been some confusion about Emily Cooper's age in the past, it doesn't take away from the fact that the Chicago transplant is boasted as some sort of marketing wunderkind. However, having majored in Marketing Communications myself, I do wonder if Miss Emily (played by the brilliant Lily Collins) deserves this high praise. It's safe to say that Emily has had as many losses as she's had wins during her tenure at French marketing firm Savoir. For instance, at the end of season one,...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Emily In Paris’ 1×05 Review: “An Englishman In Paris”

We always know that at some point in any show, a love triangle or the potential for one is introduced. We don’t always like it, we don’t always think that it’s needed, but it’s a plot point that propels a story forward. And even though it’s...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Do Emily and Camille Stay Friends at the End of Emily in Paris Season 2?

Highlighting Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) chaotic work and love life in Paris, Darren Star’s rom-com ‘Emily in Paris’ focuses on the events that transpire when a non-French-speaking American marketing executive is sent to work at Savoir, a French agency. As Emily tries to deal with her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Footwear News

Iconic ‘Emily in Paris’ Looks Are Now at Saks

Saks is bringing Emily Cooper’s wardrobe to its customers. In fact, the luxury retailer has just released the “Emily in Paris Curated Collection” in tandem with the season two premiere of the hit Netflix rom-com drama. Now, Saks customers can shop looks seen on the hit show as well as some that are inspired by your favorite American in Paris. “We know our customer loves the fashion in ‘Emily in Paris’ so we curated a collection that allows them to bring that home with them,” said Saks in a statement to FN. Saks noted that the collection features the show’s distinctly Parisian style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Emily in Paris Fashion Moment

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Lily Collins Loves THIS About The Show. Lily Collins is owning her latest obsession: Her Emily in Paris wardrobe!. The beloved Netflix show, which debuted its second season on Dec. 22, is known for stunningly chic outfits. And while Collins IRL famously rocks the red carpet, she does still covet some of her on-screen character Emily's costumes.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Wait, Is There A You Crossover Easter Egg In Emily In Paris?

Emily in Paris Season 2 has arrived on Netflix. The new season features Emily dealing with the repercussions of her affair with Gabriel as she takes on more clients at Savoir and wears even more color-coordinated outfits. The 10-episode season arrived just in time for you to marathon-watch with your family during the holiday break. One detail you definitely won’t want to miss? The potential Easter egg that hints at a crossover with You.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy