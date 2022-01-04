ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Journal Review
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo's first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and...

