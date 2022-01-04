ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Overnight fire damages north Austin apartment

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aITY0_0dcBEeD900

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews kept a fire at a north Austin apartment from spreading beyond a bedroom of one apartment Tuesday morning.

Crews went to the Arcadian Apartments at 8525 Shoal Creek Blvd., just north of Steck Avenue, just before midnight Monday.

They say no one was hurt, and they are investigating what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Fire Info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

San Marcos police looking for suspect in deadly I-35 hit-and-run

San Marcos police say the truck collided with a silver Mazda at 2:15 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Witnesses told police the vehicles ran into each other near the ramp that meets the main lanes, and the Mazda flipped. The truck kept driving and fled the scene, police said.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy