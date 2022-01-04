ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, Williams help Cards escape with another close ACC victory

By RUSS BROWN KWNTUCKY TODAY
News Enterprise
 3 days ago

During his basketball career at Louisville, Dre Davis had started 29 consecutive games, including 12 this season, never having been assigned a reserve role. Until Sunday night that is. Dre Davis scored 13 off the bench in Louisville’s win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night. But Davis didn’t...

News Enterprise

Cards escape again, keep share of ACC lead behind Ellis

LOUISVILLE — It was a high-intensity game that started with a wild sequence, produced other big moments throughout and ended with more drama than was necessary. When the smoke cleared in the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night, Louisville’s Cardiac Cards had survived their fourth straight ACC nail-biter, defeating an inspired Pittsburgh (8-6, 0-3) team 75-72 to remain atop the conference heading into Saturday’s game at Florida State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Situation Keeps Getting Worse for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
NBA
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) hits the road for a Thursday contest at border-rival No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Thursday will be the only regular season meeting between the two teams. Both teams enter Thursday’s game on winning...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
