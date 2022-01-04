ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Party like it's 2022

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

While many New Year Eve celebrations across the world were scaled down or cancelled due to the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant, financial markets had a party of their own on the first day of trading of 2022.

A new record high was set on Monday for the pan-European STOXX 600 and on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at historic peaks.

The euphoria surrounding stocks was best captured by Apple hitting $3 trillion of market capitalization, which is well above the combined value, for instance, of all the blue chips listed on London’s FTSE 100.

U.S. Treasury yields also surged as the optimism for the economic recovery had some investors bracing for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Yields on U.S. 2-year notes, sensitive to rate hike expectations, soared to their highest since March 2020, when the pandemic triggered market turmoil.

Other asset classes also enjoyed the risk-on mood such as oil, which rose on hopes of further demand despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase.

Simply put, there’s a bullish consensus that the unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections won’t derail the global recovery and that vaccines will prevent the need for stringent lockdowns.

Of course, this narrative can be seen as a leap of faith on the supposed milder nature of Omicron and that other factors at play, such as inflation, a policy mistake or politics don’t suddenly rock the boat.

In the meantime, Asian stocks were upbeat on Tuesday and European and U.S. stock futures point to another session of gains.

China Evergrande’s shares jumped as much as 10% in resumed trade after the developer said a government order to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan would not affect the rest of its project there.

And data showing China’s factory activity growing at its fastest pace in six months in December and German sales unexpectedly rising in November could fuel further optimism.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

--German retail sales rebound in November

--Switzerland, France CPI data

--UK mortgage data

--Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting Graphic: Apple's soaring stock market value,

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold sinks 2% Thursday in bullion's first settlement after Fed minutes

Gold futures ended sharply lower Thursday, marking the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot. Inflation is usually a boon for bullion but the prospect of higher rates is dulling the appeal of gold against Treasury yields, which also were seeing their rates rising. February gold on Thursday ended down $35.90, or 2%, to reach $1,789.20 an ounce.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Polish 10-year yield highest since 2014 as inflation surges

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish 10-year bond yield crossed the 4% mark for the first time since 2014 on Friday, as a surge in inflation builds expectations of further policy tightening in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing. Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street recovers poise ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street headed for a firmer start on Friday, though U.S. payroll figures before the opening bell will likely set the tone for the final session of a rollercoaster first week of trading in 2022 which saw new highs followed by heavy selling. Oil was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold steadies on dollar dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday on a weaker dollar but was headed for its biggest weekly fall in six as investors braced for U.S. jobs numbers that could cement bets for earlier U.S. interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.32 per ounce by 1224...
MARKETS
UPI News

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro ignores inflation jump, dollar awaits U.S. job data

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course for an on-week gain before the release of U.S. labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. While markets eagerly awaited the U.S. job update, traders...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aluminium rises as stocks dwindle and output cuts loom

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose back towards $3,000 a tonne on Friday as the amount of metal available in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell and traders worried that high energy costs would force more smelters to cut output, worsening a supply shortage. Benchmark aluminium on the LME was...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China to launch market-making on STAR Market

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will pilot market-making on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity. Qualified brokerages can apply to act as market-makers on STAR, in a pilot scheme that will be steadily expanded, the China...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Eurozone inflation at record high

Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EZ INFLATION AT RECORD HIGH (1210 GMT) Euro zone inflation hit another record high, up 5% in December, a sign that the economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian dollar pares weekly decline after upbeat jobs data

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stronger-than-expected domestic data supported expectations for the start of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes in the coming months. The loonie was 0.2% higher at 1.2709 to the greenback, or 78.68 U.S. cents,...
WORLD
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
