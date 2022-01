The Suns have taken a few losses lately, but they return to the top spot in this week’s rankings after winning three in a row against the Hornets, Pelicans and Clippers. Devin Booker had some big games recently with 38 points in a win over the Thunder and 33 points in a win over the Pelicans. Booker was held to 11 points on 5-of-22 shooting in a 106-89 victory over the Clippers on Thursday, but Chris Paul posted a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO