ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A surge of evangelicals in Spain, fueled by Latin Americans

By ALBERTO ARCE - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SALAMANCA, Spain (AP) — When Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, arrived as...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Missionary#Evangelicals#Racism#Salamanca#Ap#Protestant
TheConversationCanada

In Latin American, not only abortions but miscarriages can lead to jail time

Georgina and I are drinking coffee on a rainy winter evening in San José, Costa Rica. She’s telling me about her abortion, “When it was over, I felt a lot of things.… But the most overwhelming feeling was relief. I was so relieved that it was over and that I wasn’t pregnant anymore. I was so relieved to be alive and not pregnant.” Abortion is criminalized throughout Latin America, but Central American countries have some of the strictest abortions laws in the world. El Salvador has been especially notorious, with abortion banned in all cases and prison sentences if caught...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered more than 270,000, all three countries easily topping their previous records. But dwarfing even those numbers was the 1,080,211 reported by the United States on Monday, a global record. The country's Monday figures are usually higher due to delays in weekend tallying -- and were likely inflated further after a three-day New Year's holiday weekend.
WORLD
Phys.org

The fate of Latin American forests in a warming world

Latin American forests—one of the world's greatest assets in the fight against climate change—will likely continue to shrink in size and economic clout, but not necessarily in their ability to help fight global warming, according to new research from Georgia Tech's School of Public Policy (SPP). The study...
AGRICULTURE
simpleflying.com

2021 In Review: The Latin American Airline Recovery

The year is close to ending, and the Latin American airline industry has had one of the best recoveries worldwide from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s on par with the North American recovery, according to data provided by several organizations like Cirium, OAG, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Let’s investigate further.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
dailyhodl.com

Central Bank Digital Currency To Launch in This Populous Latin American Country

The government of Mexico says that it’s planning on releasing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2024. A new post from the Central American nation’s official Twitter account cites the importance of emerging financial technologies in facilitating access to banking for its population. The Gobierno de Mexico...
ECONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE)

The knowledge is power...Everything is connected... The Turtle continues at a steady pace ... I hope we see more details in 2022 of this new space agency... https://www.gob.mx/sre/en/articulos/signing-of-the-convention-establishing-alce-the-latin-american-and-caribbean-space-agency-283235?idiom=en [dated Sept 20, 2021]. Quote. The ALCE will be an international organization that will coordinate cooperation in space technology, research, exploration, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenwichTime

5 Latin American startups that exceeded expectations in 2021

Having the customer at the center of decisions has become an important growth indicator, especially for startups, where quality of service can be the main differential in a highly competitive market. Thanks to it, users are willing to pay more for a product from one company than another. 81% of Latin American customers said they would spend more for a better online experience, according to the Zendesk CX Trends 2021 study, so 70% of companies increased their budget to invest in customer experience.
BUSINESS
Foreign Policy

Will 2022 Reboot Latin American Regionalism?

Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief, and Feliz Año Nuevo. The highlights this week: The major stories we’re watching in 2022, including the lithium rush, a big summit in the United States, and how increased regional cooperation could change Latin America. If you would like...
SOCIETY
NEWS10 ABC

Live updates: Spain’s king urges renewed caution amid surge

Spain’s King Felipe VI has warned citizens to remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech came amid a record number of infections in the country Friday. Spanish health authorities have reported three days in a row of record-breaking caseloads and have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Culpeper Star Exponent

LOC announces chief of Latin American, Caribbean & European Division

The Library of Congress earlier this year appointed Suzanne Schadl as the chief of the Latin American, Caribbean and European Division. Schadl brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, educator, and librarian in library leadership and international studies, according to a Library release. Schadl since 2018 has...
CULPEPER, VA
KARK 4 News

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

The U.N. Security Council has five new members. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally took up the posts they won in an election in June. Ambassadors made brief remarks and installed their countries' flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy