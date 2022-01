It didn’t take long for Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to go from the outhouse to the penthouse. Taylor came into the season as one of the coaches on the hot seat after his first two Bengals’ teams compiled an abysmal record of 6-25-1. But that seat has gotten considerably more comfortable after Cincinnati improved to 10-6 Sunday, captured the AFC North Division title and earned its first playoff berth since 2015.

