Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Tallies negative yardage in win

Reagor failed to catch his only target and lost three yards on his one...

Bob Grotz: Numbers show Jalen Reagor slowly falling out of favor as a receiver

A few weeks ago, the early morning text message Eagles underachiever Jalen Reagor sent his special teams coach hit home like a triple espresso. Known more for drops than being good to the last drop, Reagor, the most second-guessed first-round draft pick on the Eagles, certainly got the attention of Michael Clay.
Eagles News: Jalen Reagor says Derek Barnett told him to embrace the boos

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... He has been booed at Lincoln Financial Field several times this season as a result, but the wide receiver said advice he got from defensive end Derek Barnett helps him compartmentalize the feedback. “It was funny, honestly,” Reagor said. “... Derek Barnett told me just embrace that type of stuff. It shows that they’re paying attention. That’s just like the saying, once a coach stops yelling at you and stops coaching you, then you should be worried.” Barnett and Reagor share the experience of Eagles players who haven’t played up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. Barnett’s in his fifth season since the team drafted him 14th in the 2017 NFL draft and hasn’t tallied more than 6.5 sacks in any of them. Reagor was the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, taken one spot ahead of Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has quickly become one of the top receivers in the league, further intensifying the scrutiny on Reagor. Reagor said the advice from teammates like Barnett has been the difference when dealing with the criticism. “It was funny to hear the boos,” Reagor said. “Then just hearing my other teammates just saying, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ Just knowing they had my back regardless.”
Jalen Reagor has positive reaction to boos from Eagles fans

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor responds to the public humiliation by Eagles fans when he was booed for a costly drop in Week 17. Booing their own receiver might seem like the most Philly thing ever, but Eagles fans seem to be justified when it comes to criticizing Jalen Reagor.
Jalen Reagor shares intriguing take on verbal assaults from Eagles fans

How many times can you state that you’ve gone a full week of any Philadelphia Eagles regular season and not heard about how tough fans can be or hard it is to play in the City of Brotherly Love? It doesn’t happen often, does it? How many times have you watched Jalen Reagor play and heard the words ‘he sucks’ or ‘he’s a bust’? That hasn’t happened that often either, has it?
Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
