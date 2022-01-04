Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Tallies negative yardage in win

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... He has been booed at Lincoln Financial Field several times this season as a result, but the wide receiver said advice he got from defensive end Derek Barnett helps him compartmentalize the feedback. “It was funny, honestly,” Reagor said. “... Derek Barnett told me just embrace that type of stuff. It shows that they’re paying attention. That’s just like the saying, once a coach stops yelling at you and stops coaching you, then you should be worried.” Barnett and Reagor share the experience of Eagles players who haven’t played up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. Barnett’s in his fifth season since the team drafted him 14th in the 2017 NFL draft and hasn’t tallied more than 6.5 sacks in any of them. Reagor was the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, taken one spot ahead of Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has quickly become one of the top receivers in the league, further intensifying the scrutiny on Reagor. Reagor said the advice from teammates like Barnett has been the difference when dealing with the criticism. “It was funny to hear the boos,” Reagor said. “Then just hearing my other teammates just saying, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ Just knowing they had my back regardless.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO