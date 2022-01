The Charlotte Hornets had a huge 140-111 bounce-back win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Kelly Oubre Jr. and the team’s on-point passing. Charlotte was clicking on all cylinders. They shot the ball 57 percent from deep, 59 percent form the field overall and had 39 assists. They can thank LaMelo Ball for 12 of those, after he only had three in his last two games combined. However, Oubre was cashing in on almost every pass, as he finished with 32 points–24 of those came from behind the arc in the fourth quarter, where he set the franchise record for triples made in a quarter with eight. It was just a ridiculous performance.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO