Eagles' Quez Watkins: Two catches in win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough job heading into Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s preparing for a game where he doesn’t know which players will be able to play. It’s the storyline of the week. While several other NFL cities are waiting for a more meaningful Week 18, we are wondering if the Eagles and Cowboys will place any meaning on the game at all. The Birds clinched a Wild Card spot on Sunday with a four-point win over Washington. Dallas is already in the playoffs as well, but it’s indicated that some starters will play Saturday. Sirianni spoke on the topic Thursday and sounds like it’s going to be a case-by-case situation. “Can not control over when the guys get back with COVID, we can’t control guys dealing with some bumps and bruises and injuries. So everybody is being discussed, as far as everybody being treated as a different scenario. We’re continuing to discuss all of these, but you know our goal is to win this football game,” Sirianni said. The Eagles host the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO