Eagles' Quez Watkins: Two catches in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Watkins caught two of his four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Football...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
CBS Philly

Eagles Preparing For Final Regular Season Game Against NFC East Rival Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough job heading into Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s preparing for a game where he doesn’t know which players will be able to play. It’s the storyline of the week. While several other NFL cities are waiting for a more meaningful Week 18, we are wondering if the Eagles and Cowboys will place any meaning on the game at all. The Birds clinched a Wild Card spot on Sunday with a four-point win over Washington. Dallas is already in the playoffs as well, but it’s indicated that some starters will play Saturday. Sirianni spoke on the topic Thursday and sounds like it’s going to be a case-by-case situation. “Can not control over when the guys get back with COVID, we can’t control guys dealing with some bumps and bruises and injuries. So everybody is being discussed, as far as everybody being treated as a different scenario. We’re continuing to discuss all of these, but you know our goal is to win this football game,” Sirianni said. The Eagles host the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Limited in walk-through session

The Eagles listed Watkins as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a knee injury. Watkins again played more than half of the Eagles' offensive snaps in last week's 27-17 win over Washington, but his role in the passing attack was fairly muted, as he finished with two catches for 15 yards on four targets. Though he's banged up coming out of that Week 17 contest, Watkins should be ready to play in Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Cowboys if he's able to maintain limited participation or upgrade to full activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
