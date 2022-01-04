ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Greg Ward: Catches both targets in victory

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ward caught each of his two targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Football Team. Ward made just one...

www.cbssports.com

EagleMaven

Greg Ward Producing On and Off Field Despite Limited Role

PHILADELPHIA – At 26, he is the grizzled veteran in the receiver room, the go-to guy with questions about everything from on the field to off the field and whatever else in between. That hasn’t changed for Greg Ward. What changed as the season unfolded was his role...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL

