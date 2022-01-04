Real estate transfers

When you call the Johnson Team you will reach them almost every time. Justin Johnson, the team lead, specializes in listing homes for sale often (equity) traditional sales, short sales, foreclosures, probate, and divorce sales. We specialize in assisting buyers, sellers, & investors. The entire team has built a fountain of knowledge and been relentless in achieving clients’ goals. Clients love their work ethic, positive attitude, and listening skills that build confidence. Justin takes a special interest in military families and VA loans. As a father to a deployed Army serviceman, he gets the needs of military families. Justin is also a member of the Veterans Association Of Real Estate Professionals. No matter what your real estate needs are, rest assured they will be handled with integrity, confidence, and diligence when hiring the Johnson Real Estate Team.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO