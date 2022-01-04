MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Not AS chilly tonight, isolated showers later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We woke up at 50° this morning and warmed nicely into the mid 70s. This evening we see clouds moving in from the Gulf, which will aid us in staying a tad milder that we were last night. Temperatures should cool down into the upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy at times, but mild with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. There is a small chance for an isolated midday to afternoon shower over our inland-most counties including Highlands, Eastern Polk, Hardee and Desoto. All other areas will stay dry.

We’re back in the mid 70s Thursday, but a stray shower or two is possible ahead of a weak front that arrives Friday morning. This front only brings a 30% rain chance, and it doesn’t bring any cooler air.

The weekend looks perfect! We will wake up in the upper 50s and low 60s and warm up into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. No chances for showers and the winds should be light.

The next front arrives Monday with a few showers and a slight cool-down behind it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.