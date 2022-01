In this month's Play Magazine, the team is debating which kids book they would turn into a game, with some pretty bold claims coming from the gang. Inspired by the upcoming Lies of P, which is a Bloodborne-esque take on the story of Pinocchio, here are the children's tales which the Play staffers would take and mold into a videogame. We're already getting chills thinking about some of these Grimm adaptations...

