China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday in their first trading session in 2022, as weakness in tech shares offset a rebound in property plays.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,632.33 points.

** Technology shares led the losses.

** Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market lost 2.4%, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 1.3%.

** Dampening market sentiment, China’s cyberspace regulator said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

** But property shares in China rebounded sharply, as the sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.

** China’s CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2.2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Reuters

Reuters

