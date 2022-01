Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest moments in our democracy’s history. One year ago thousands of people heeded President Trump’s call to come to Washington to protest the election results. After a rally at which Trump addressed them and told them to march to the Capitol where Congress was voting to confirm the presidential election results, they did, and many stormed the Capitol. They broke in, fought with Capitol police and forced members of Congress to stop their proceedings and take shelter. They roamed the halls of the Capitol, ransacked offices, chanting for Nancy Pelosi to come out.

