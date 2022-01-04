ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tune in to C21FM to hear our predictions for the coming year

By C21 reporter
 3 days ago

THE YEAR AHEAD: Today we hear from C21 editorial director Ed Waller, Channel21 International editor Nico Franks and North America editor Jordan Pinto about the major trends...

Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 10, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective. Tune in to C21FM by...
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Netflix global TV chief Bela Bajaria

Today we hear from Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria about her content strategy and programming priorities for 2022 and beyond, as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria was among the keynote interviews at C21’s...
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
Interesting Engineering

What Pandemic? CES Opens with Celebration of Growth

CES 2022 has begun, in person and online. While most exhibits won’t open until Tuesday morning, Steve Koening, VP of Research for the Consumer Technology Association — the organization that owns and puts on CES — told a crowd of media what to expect from the trade show and from the sector as a whole. As the tech industry’s trade organization sees it, the story of 2022 is growth.
c21media.net

Midsomer Murders channel joins Roku in North America

NEWS BRIEF: Distributor All3Media International has launched a free ad-supported TV channel dedicated to UK broadcaster ITV’s long-running detective series Midsomer Murders in the US and Canada. The streamed channel is available on The Roku Channel as part of its Live TV Guide and All3Media plans to launch it...
mediapost.com

L'Oreal's Tech Incubator Releases Innovations At CES 2022

Technology and beauty are relatively new areas at CES. L’Oréal on Monday, ahead of the opening day at the CES 2022 technology conference, unveiled its latest lightweight tech innovations to reinvent the hair-color category. One for consumers, and the other for professional hair stylists. “The hair color category...
freightwaves.com

Fearless supply chain predictions: Here’s what will happen in 2022

Goodbye, 2021. Hello, 2022. What do you have in store for us? More supply chain issues? More port congestion? More driver issues? More topsy-turvy developments?. Probably a little bit of everything, according to FreightWaves writers. We asked our people on the front lines to look into the 2022 crystal ball and offer up predictions on their respective beats. It promises to again be a newsworthy year in the freight industry, which took center stage on many of the nightly newscasts in 2021.
Gadget Flow

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model works with super-fast Wi-Fi 6E technology

Use your devices as fast as possible with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, this router delivers super quick, low-latency, high-capacity activity. So you can connect all the devices in your home with no trouble. More than just an advanced internet device, it also gives you three times as much bandwidth as the previous generation. Boosting capacity in your home, it gives you three different Wi-Fi bands. So you can have a 2.4 GHz, a 5 GHz, and a 6 GHz band. This reduces interference while giving you more bandwidth. Beyond all this, you also get IoT support and wireless controls through Xfinity xFi’s digital dashboard. Overall, it has advanced security settings to protect all the devices that use it as well.
dot.LA

Predicting the Trends of 2022: From our Fingertips to Outerspace

I started my journey as both an angel investor and founder over 20 years ago. A handful of successful companies and hundreds of investments later, I realized a few common themes throughout my portfolio. One in particular stands out: democratization. Democratization, or making things more accessible to more people, has...
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
Law.com

Legal Tech's Predictions for Legal Technology Innovation in 2022

Are you looking forward to the future? My friend, we’re already there. In the legal industry alone, artificial intelligence is baked into everything from discovery to research, cloud and remote technologies allow lawyers to work efficiently and simultaneously, and new technologies like the blockchain provide tantalizing opportunities for future legal tech innovation.
c21media.net

Disney’s Spanish pay channels Fox Life and Viajar cease broadcasting

The Walt Disney Company’s thematic pay channels Fox Life and Viajar have ceased broadcasting in Spain as the Mouse House concentrates on its streamer Disney+. The two linear broadcast channels were available on services such as Movistar+ and Vodafone TV until the start of the new year. Fox Life...
