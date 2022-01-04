Train to be a skilled cyber security pro in 2022 for just $20

Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni, provides five predictions for how the cyber security landscape will continue to evolve in 2022. Organisations are recognising that cyber attacks are a huge challenge and starting to invest in and adopt new methodologies to tackle this; in fact, spending on cyber security is expected to be up 12% in 2021 alone. Enterprises’ biggest challenge in ransomware attacks is remote working – it can be incredibly challenging to protect critical assets and infrastructure in a remote setting, which has increased the level of sophistication of such attacks. Cyber criminals will continue evolving and change tack – instead of trying to extort ransom monies, they will increasingly be mounting larger scale industrialised attacks in 2022, aimed primarily at disrupting the normal operation of businesses and governments. Despite this shift, attackers are also motivated by the global notoriety and media headlines that result from their exploits.

