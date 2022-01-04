ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Train to be a skilled cyber security pro in 2022 for just $20

By DealPost Team
PCWorld
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith security breaches happening more often, there’s an increased need for skilled cyber security professionals. And the income potential is lucrative, especially for people who have a knack for it. Ready for a new career in 2022? Then get started on your training...

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
roboticstomorrow.com

How Automation and Robotics Will Be Used in 2022

Automation and robotics are changing the world. What will their impact be in 2022? The last couple of years have seen a rising interest in and need for technological solutions in many industries. Whether driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages or supply chain troubles, countless organizations are looking for ways to use robotics and automation to improve their business model.
ENGINEERING
information-age.com

Five predictions that will shape the cyber security landscape in 2022

Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni, provides five predictions for how the cyber security landscape will continue to evolve in 2022. Organisations are recognising that cyber attacks are a huge challenge and starting to invest in and adopt new methodologies to tackle this; in fact, spending on cyber security is expected to be up 12% in 2021 alone. Enterprises’ biggest challenge in ransomware attacks is remote working – it can be incredibly challenging to protect critical assets and infrastructure in a remote setting, which has increased the level of sophistication of such attacks. Cyber criminals will continue evolving and change tack – instead of trying to extort ransom monies, they will increasingly be mounting larger scale industrialised attacks in 2022, aimed primarily at disrupting the normal operation of businesses and governments. Despite this shift, attackers are also motivated by the global notoriety and media headlines that result from their exploits.
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

2022 will be the year of broadened supply chain security -- here's why

Even a year after the SolarWinds infiltration in late 2020, software supply chain risk continues to dominate the security conversation. Take the Log4Shell vulnerability that recently came to light and caught everyone off guard. Not only is this flaw insanely easy to exploit but the impacted Log4j library is used in nearly every enterprise Java installation -- and the vulnerability gives attackers ultimate power to download, delete, install, and server-hop as they please. As even massive companies like Google, PayPal, Apple, and Netflix are impacted by this flaw via the software supply chain, it’s another one that makes organizations wonder: are we using that too?
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Training and tech: how to solve the AI skills gap in a post-pandemic age

From pharmaceuticals to retail, AI is changing the face of almost every major industry sector right now – in a tectonic shift that’s snowballed as a direct result of the pandemic. Over half of US companies are ramping up their AI investments because of Covid-19, in a trend echoed globally. This includes the UK, where the impact of AI technologies is expected to drive a GDP gain of at least 5 percent by the year 2030.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Cism#Cisa
infosecwriteups.com

Year in review 2021: Top 5 things that happened in cyber security

Hello Hackers, Yuvaraj here. Hope you are all doing good; 2021 is likely to be the year of a data breach because many big tech companies like Facebook, Linkedin, Big basket, twitch, and others were also affected. Let us take a quick recap on what are all the things that happened during this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
thefastmode.com

HUB Security, Getronics Team Up on Global IoT Cyber Security Solutions

HUB Security, a secure computing solutions provider, announced it has signed a strategic partnership with global integration and Smart Space IoT leader, Getronics, to offer secure compute protection to hundreds of banks and organizations in the EU, LATAM, and APAC. HUB Security will be Getronics' cyber security partner and its...
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Claroty Unveils Security Platform for Cyber-Physical Systems

Concept: US cybersecurity startup Claroty has rolled out a security platform for the cyber-physical system (CPS). Claroty offers security for CPS including industrial IoT, enterprise IoT, and healthcare environments. The new platform offers continuous threat detection solutions, automatic segmentation of industrial networks, risk and vulnerability management, and rapid detection of potential threats.
SOFTWARE
californianewswire.com

Cole Engineering awarded $957M Cyber Training Contract

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) $957M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Cyber TRIDENT contract is utilized by Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and other non-DoD agencies that have related cyber training needs.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Upskilling, Better Training Keys to Increasing Cyber Talent Pool

The cyber security talent shortage is impacting a growing number of organizations, according to a recent report. The top ramifications include an increasing workload for the existing cyber security team, unfilled open job requisitions, and high burnout among staff. Only pandemic-related issues outrank talent shortages as the biggest worry companies...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

New Year, New You Sale: Prep to become MS Azure certified with this $20 bundle

The tech job market is competitive. When advancement opportunities come calling, you need to prove that you have the most cutting-edge skills. Which is why we’re offering The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect and Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle and discounting it to the low price of $20 — no codes needed — during our New Year, New You sale.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

What’s Ahead for AI and Cybersecurity in 2022

There was no shortage of cybersecurity headlines in 2021. From REvil’s attacks, disappearance and resurgence to a brewing “cyber cold war” sweeping the world, 2021 was one of the most hectic years yet for the cybersecurity industry. And 2022 looks like it is going to be just as challenging, if not more so.
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Master cyber security and become a paid analyst

With Cyber Security, there’s always more to learn, especially when you specialize. The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle gives you 51 hours of content teaching you how to be a security analyst, and right now the price has dropped to $20 (from $1600) no coupon code needed. There...
COMPUTERS
Tech Times

Cyber Security Trends around Ransomware and Cyber Insurance in 2022

With the digital transformation surrounding businesses and organizations of all sizes, more leaders are relying on digital systems to manage their day-to-day operations, and this makes cybersecurity a key factor in safeguarding sensitive and confidential data from malicious actors and any other type of unauthorized access. The constant change in technologies also implies a shift in cybersecurity trends as news of ransomware becomes the norm.
TECHNOLOGY
business.com

What Are Vulnerability Assessments?

In order to best protect your business, you need to know where you are most vulnerable. Spending time to understand where a hacker might try to infiltrate your system allows you to be proactive in shoring up any weak spots. That's where vulnerability assessments come into play. To get the most out of these internal examinations, you must understand what a vulnerability assessment is and entails.
ECONOMY
PCWorld

Redirect your career path in 2022 with this $20 computer science training bundle

The average person changes their career as much as five times throughout their working life. And sometimes even more. Is your current job getting a bit stale? Then reinvigorate yourself this new year by altering your career trajectory with The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle. This e-training...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

New Year, New You: Train to be a full stack web developer for only $20

Full stack developers — professionals who work both the front and back ends of an application — earn salaries north of $100k on average. Are you an experienced web developer and want to further your career? Then the 2022 FullStack Web Developer Bundle may be a great place to start training, especially since it’s on sale this week.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

What the Rise in Cyber-Recon Means for Your Security Strategy

Expect many more zero-day exploits in 2022, and cyberattacks using them being launched at a significantly higher rate, warns Aamir Lakhani, researcher at FortiGuard Labs. As we move into 2022, bad actors are ramping up their reconnaissance efforts to ensure more successful and more impactful cyberattacks. And that means more zero-day exploits are on the horizon.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy