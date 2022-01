The top eight U.S. media groups will spend at least $115 billion on new content — even as video streaming loses them money, Financial Times (FT) reported Tuesday (Dec. 28). While there are concerns that it might become more difficult to get new customers in 2022 after the massive growth of the last few years of the pandemic, companies also don’t want to miss out on the action. Michael Nathanson, a media analyst, said there’s “no turning back” and that the main way forward would consist of more money spent on content.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO