Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Mavericks

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks (1/5/22) The Golden State Warriors (29-7) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (19-18) Wednesday night. The Warriors are 1st in the West and will seek to extend their lead on the Phoenix Suns. Currently, the Warriors are 2-0 in January after finishing December with a 9-4 record. Although the potential return of Klay Thompson on January 9th will boost the Warriors, they have not been a team desperate for his services. They have the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.2) and the 2nd best net rating (9.8). The team may have three award winners by the end of the season, as Stephen Curry (MVP), Draymond Green (DPOY), and Jordan Poole (MIP) are among the favorites for their respective award. In this game, the Warriors will still be without Klay (achilles) and James Wiseman (knee). Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) is questionable to play after missing the last game against the Miami Heat. With Wiseman still out, the Warriors will continue to lean on veteran Kevon Looney at the center position.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO