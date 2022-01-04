New Year, New You Sale: Learn pro game development for only $20

After the last 12 months, it's perfectly understandable if your only resolution going into 2022 is "get through it." We've all dealt with plenty of ups and downs over the course of this year, and it can be hard to plan goals for the future when you're still recovering from the stressful past. That said, a new year is a brand-new slate, meaning now's the best time to set yourself up for success and healthy habits in the coming months. And one easy way to do this is by using a smart home speaker, like Amazon's Echo Dot, to help you out with all your 2022 intentions.

