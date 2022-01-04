ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church closures hollow out Britain

By Telegraph View
Cover picture for the articleChurches have always been closed down when they are deemed no longer to be supported by local people. Formal procedures governed by Church law have seen parishes merged and buildings either sold, demolished or given to community groups. But the scale of closures has grown and the pace has quickened markedly...

