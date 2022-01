The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as the JWST, finally launched on December 25 for its journey 930,000 miles from Earth. This is the next generation that will replace the famous Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has been capturing awesome photos for over 30 years, but it's time for something better. The JWST will be tasked with using its infrared sensors to explore some of the most distant and hard-to-see parts of the sky, helping with the search for exoplanets and with exploring the earliest days of the universe. So this seems like a good time to go over the most important scientific concepts that relate to space telescopes.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO