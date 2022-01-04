ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Coco Gauff wins 2022 debut, sets up match with Ash Barty in Adelaide

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco Gauff opened her 2022 season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway in just 63 minutes Monday at the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. The...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Tennis-Barty outlasts Gauff but Sabalenka, Sakkari crash in Adelaide

ADELAIDE (Reuters) -World number one Ash Barty was plagued by unforced errors but displayed plenty of fight on her return to the WTA Tour, as she rallied from a set down to beat American Coco Gauff 4-6 7-5 6-1 at the Adelaide International on Wednesday. Barty, the 2020 Adelaide champion,...
TENNIS
Reuters

Dominant Barty storms into Adelaide semi-finals

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty delighted the Memorial Drive crowd by breezing through to the Adelaide International semi-finals with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Sofia Kenin on Friday. Barty, the 2020 Adelaide champion, dominated from the start and showed no signs of the rust on...
SPORTS
SkySports

Ash Barty storms past Sofia Kenin and through to Adelaide International semi-finals

The world No 1 dominated from the start and showed no signs of the rust on display in her win over Coco Gauff in the previous round of the Australian Open warm-up event. In their first meeting since Kenin upset Barty in the 2020 Australian Open semi-final, the American struggled with her serve while her top-ranked opponent was nearly flawless, producing 17 aces and winning 31 of 32 first-serve points.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide#American#Polish#Australian
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Novak Djokovic Draws Criticism For COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption at Australian Open, Delayed at Border

Novak Djokovic’s placement in the Australian Open is now uncertain as the tennis star is facing possible removal from COVID-19 concerns. On Tuesday, Djokovic shared on social media that he had been granted an “exemption permission” from the coronavirus vaccine to play in the Australian Open, which requires players to be fully vaccinated. The announcement sparked major backlash. Since then, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has stated that Djokovic must prove proof of why he cannot be vaccinated — or else, “he’ll be on the next plane home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) According to...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over Covid vaccine, Australian Open organisers insist

Australian Open organisers insist world number one Novak Djokovic has not benefited from “special favour” after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.All players and staff at this month’s tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.Defending champion Djokovic – a nine-time winner – has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.Tournament director Craig Tiley said 26 unvaccinated players applied for exemption, with only a “handful” granted.“We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jamie Murray questions Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open exemption decision

Jamie Murray has insinuated Novak Djokovic has been given special treatment in the decision to give him a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.It was revealed on Tuesday the Serbian will be attending the event in Melbourne despite the player being thought to be anti-vaccination. All players at the Open have to be vaccinated to compete. Fans have heavily criticised the move and Murray shared his own views on why the world no.1 was given an exemption.“I mean, I don’t know what to say about that really... I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated, I...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy