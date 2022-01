BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women hit the road Saturday to play their arch-rivals and they are sure glad to have Myah Selland back. And she is getting better each game coming off yet another injury. The Jacks have now won 4 straight games to start league play and climbed over the .500 mark for the season. They play at South Dakota against their arch-rivals with first place in the conference at stake will be a great measuring stick for where the team is at.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO