Russians sure know how to break the ice

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything Russians don't do on frozen water? They even drink from it! And thin ice is no obstacle at all. "Don't go out on thin ice," the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns every year. But as soon as the first layer of ice appears on Russia's lakes and rivers,...

Related
houstonmirror.com

This Russian artist draws people slipping on ice. What for

After a very difficult and painful surgical operation, St. Petersburg artist Ruben Monakhov was very afraid of falling on the icy streets. So, he found an unusual way to draw (quite literally) attention to the problem. Since early 2019, Ruben Monakhov has been painting realistic pictures of people slipping on...
VISUAL ART
albuquerqueexpress.com

My TRAIN travel adventures in southern Russia

In the final installment in this pandemic travel series, our columnist rediscovers his passion for Russian railway journeys and making new friends. In the summer of 2003, my friend Olga and I roughed it out across Russia on an epic trip that began with a ferry ride from Sakhalin Island to the Russian mainland and involved 45 days of train travel across Siberia and into the heart of central Russia. We went as far south as Voronezh and as far north as the Valaam Monastery in Karelia. Back then, the train journeys we undertook had varying degrees of comfort, with the 'platzkart' (undivided dormitory wagon) ride from Irkutsk to Novosibirsk being the roughest. Almost two decades and a pandemic later, our sense of adventure had not left us, but we were not ready to hop on board the Trans-Siberian yet. We, instead, chose to take two train rides in southern Russia - a six-hour journey from Astrakhan to Volgograd and a 22-hour ride from Volgograd to Sochi.
TRAVEL
#Ice Skating#Thin Ice#Russians#Eyeem Getty#Norwegian#Tass#Nurphoto Getty#Legion Media
albuquerqueexpress.com

10 LARGEST churches in Russia

The sizes of these Christian Orthodox places of worship boggle the mind. And a few of them have existed for hundreds of years. The largest cathedral of the Russian Orthodox Church is located in Moscow and can fit up to 10,000 people. It is the exact replica of a cathedral constructed back in 1882 in honor of the Russian Empire's victory over Napoleon's France. The original church was blown up by the Bolsheviks and replaced with a public swimming pool for a long time, before the cathedral was rebuilt after the collapse of the USSR.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Winter Olympics-bound Arif Khan included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the inclusion of Alpine Skiing athlete Arif Khan in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group, until the Winter Olympics, scheduled this February in Beijing, China. Khan will take part in the Winter Olympics...
WORLD
The Independent

Climate crisis forcing polar bears from Alaska to Russia

Climate change is forcing polar bears to ditch Alaska for Russia, according to American scientists.The animals are seeking out new homes and hunting grounds because of melting sea ice, reports the Telegraph.The number of bears in the Southern Beaufort Sea – an outlying sea of the Arctic Ocean situated north of Canada and Alaska – dropped from 1,500 to 900 between 2000 and 2010 according to the Alaska Science Center of the US Geological Survey.Meanwhile Russia’s Wrangel Island in the neighbouring Chukchi sea – where food is abundant – has seen a record 747 bears in 2020, up from 589...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

A team of scientists is sailing to "the place in the world that's the hardest to get to" so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica's ice. Thirty-two scientists on Thursday are starting a more than...
EARTH SCIENCE
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Polar Preet: British army physio becomes first woman of colour to walk solo to South Pole

They call her Polar Preet – and it is a nickname well earned.A British Army officer has just become the first woman of colour ever to complete a solo expedition across Antarctica.Preet Chandi trekked 700 miles in 45 days to the South Pole, battling temperatures of -45C, winds of 60mph and the complete isolation that comes with such a challenge. The 32-year-old from Derby – a keen ultra-marathon runner – skied and walked for 11 hours every day while pulling a 190lb sled containing her tent, equipment and a celebratory Coke Zero for when she reached her destination.She said she...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK woman army officer completes solo 700 mile South Pole journey

Preet Chandi, an Army officer who trekked 700 miles through Antarctica in 40 days, facing temperatures of -50C, is among the first women to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole. The 32-year-old, from Derby, UK, said she took on the challenge to inspire others to "push boundaries" Capt...
MILITARY
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE

