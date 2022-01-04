ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

NZD/USD trades with modest gains just below 0.6800 mark, lacks bullish conviction

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. Elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Nzd#Nzd Usd#European#Omicron#Fed#Us Treasury#Ism Manufacturing Pmi#North American
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pierces the 1.1300 figure after US ISM Services PMI

The single currency has been unable to recover from hawkish FOMC minutes, down 0.13%. US ISM Services PMI slowed a tick though it remains at expansionary territory. US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 207K, 10K more than estimations. EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish biased though a daily close below 1.1300 could...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues its two-day slump pierces 0.7160

The Australian dollar falls at the mercy of a hawkish US central bank that eyes reducing its balance sheet. US Initial Jobless Claims rose more than foreseen but remain at five-decade lows. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: The pair is bearish biased and soon might test the 0.7100. In the North America...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD eyes 2021 bottom amid strong US Treasury yields, focus on US NFP

NZD/USD stays range-bound after refreshing 13-day low. US Treasury yields refreshed nine-month high as Fedspeak backs hawkish FOMC minutes. Downbeat US data failed to disappoint greenback buyers, Omicron woes also weaken Antipodeans. Light calendar in Asia, pre-NFP mood may restrict immediate moves ahead of US session, risk catalysts are the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN slides below the 100-DMA hovering around 20.4400 after Banxico’s minutes

The Mexican peso strengthens during the day, up some 0.73% against the greenback. Banxico’s last meeting minutes stressed concerns over inflation, labor wages as new head Victoria Rodriguez takes the helm of Banxico. Mixed US macroeconomic data weakened the greenback vs. the Mexican peso. On Thursday, during the New...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slams into weekly support ahead of critical NFPs

AUD/USD take on critical weekly support and stall. Fed and RBA divergence is running the show, contrary to seasonality. NFP next in line. Around 0.7160, AUD/USD ended the day down some 0.80% on Thursday after falling from a high of 0.7222 to a low of 0.7145 in a technical move that has pierced important daily trendline support. The hawkishness at the Federal Reserve is driving sentiment and has resulted in an offer in the Aussie, to the contrary to the usual bullish seasonal factor.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims the 0.9200 figure amid mixed US macroeconomic data

US Initial Jobless Claims increased above the 200K mark, blaming resurgent Covid-19 cases. US ISM Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI rose to 62.0, lower than the previous month's reading. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a neutral bias. On Thursday, during the New York session, the USD/CHF pair advances for the second time...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares weekly losses below 0.7200 with eyes on yields, US NFP

AUD/USD consolidates the first weekly loss in three around a fortnight low. NSW recalls some virus-linked restrictions, Treasurer Frydenberg hints at RBA review. Sino-American tension renew, PBOC withdraws most funds in two-month with hints of further easing. US Treasury yields retreat ahead of all-important NFP. AUD/USD licks its wounds near...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY approaches 116.00 even as yields dwindle, Japan PM Kishida, US NFP eyed

USD/JPY portrays corrective pullback after declining the most in three weeks. Yields pare gains around multi-day top amid pre-NFP caution, Fed hawks keep bond bears hopeful. Japan’s real wages fall for the third month, Nikkei tracks S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains. US jobs report is the key,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy