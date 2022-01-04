OKAI launches 37 MPH high power 1,800W off-road standing electric scooter

Light up your commutes with the Okai Neon light-up electric scooter. Featuring display and light technology, it offers adjustable atmospheric lights on the front tube and under the desk for a cool ride. Furthermore, this light-up electric scooter’s rear in-frame suspension technology allows you to cruise smoothly. All the while, the rear shocks absorb any impact from uneven road surfaces. Foldable in just 1 second, the Okai Neon is perfect for taking on public transportation and then continuing your journey without any pollution. Moreover, its high-resolution, circular screen displays important information at a glance to keep you on track. So you can easily see your speed, battery life, drive mode (with 3 options available), and light conditions. Finally, this eScooter reaches up to 25 km/h and travels up to 40 km on a single charge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO