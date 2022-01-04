ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Mavericks

Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game. The Mavericks are 16-10 in Western Conference...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Luka Doncic an Offer the Dallas Mavs Cannot Refuse

Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Dirk Nowitzki Roasted His Father In Law During His Jersey Retirement: "Thanks For Coming All The Way From Sweden, But What I Appreciate Most About You Is Your Daughter."

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
NBA
AllClippers

Kevin Garnett Calls Steph Curry 'The Michael Jordan' of This Era

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball in ways that no other player has. Recently breaking the NBA's all-time record for most career three-pointers, Curry stands alone as the game's greatest shooter. Along with his three championships, two MVP awards, and seven All-NBA appearances, Curry is still drawing praise from greats of the past. One of the most recent instances of this, came when NBA legend Kevin Garnett compared Steph Curry to Michael Jordan.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference
Bradenton Herald

Kyrie Irving returns to help Nets beat Pacers 129-121

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and sparked Brooklyn to a big rally in the second half of his season debut, Kevin Durant had 39 and the Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121 on Wednesday night. Irving is ineligible to play home games because he is not vaccinated as mandated in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Bradenton Herald

Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a...
NBA
NBA

Warriors Fall to Mavericks on Wednesday Night

The Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 99-82 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. A 21-3 Warriors run in the third quarter brought the Warriors ahead after trailing by double digits, but the Dubs’ shooting woes were too much to overcome against the Mavericks. SHOOTING WOES. The Warriors...
NBA
lineups.com

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks (1/5/22): Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks (1/5/22) The Golden State Warriors (29-7) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (19-18) Wednesday night. The Warriors are 1st in the West and will seek to extend their lead on the Phoenix Suns. Currently, the Warriors are 2-0 in January after finishing December with a 9-4 record. Although the potential return of Klay Thompson on January 9th will boost the Warriors, they have not been a team desperate for his services. They have the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.2) and the 2nd best net rating (9.8). The team may have three award winners by the end of the season, as Stephen Curry (MVP), Draymond Green (DPOY), and Jordan Poole (MIP) are among the favorites for their respective award. In this game, the Warriors will still be without Klay (achilles) and James Wiseman (knee). Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) is questionable to play after missing the last game against the Miami Heat. With Wiseman still out, the Warriors will continue to lean on veteran Kevon Looney at the center position.
NBA
CBS DFW

Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki’s #41 Jersey Retired During Postgame Ceremony Wednesday Night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It was big, emotional and memorable night for the greatest Dallas Mavericks player ever and his legion of fans. Dirk Nowitzki, who played all of his 21 NBA seasons in Dallas, saw his #41 jersey hanging from the rafters of the American Airlines Center after the game against the Golden State Warriors, which the Mavs won 99-82. Golden State offered its tribute to Nowitzki in a video during a third-quarter timeout. There were recorded messages from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, who joked about two pump-fakes from an aging Nowitzki on the same sequence...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy