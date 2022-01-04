ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands of airline passengers are stranded. Here's what to do if you're one them

By Vanessa Romo
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJUNa_0dcB6PfP00
Travelers line up for flights at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Thursday. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Holiday travelers anxious to return home are facing thousands of cancellations and flight delays, following major snow storms across much of the U.S. and staffing shortages that airlines are blaming on skyrocketing COVID-19 infections among crews.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Monday by evening ET, and another 5,600 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is in addition to the more than 5,300 U.S. flights that were grounded over the weekend.

The situation has left would-be passengers stranded, some for days, in cities far from home, forcing them to foot the bill for unexpected hotel stays, meals and other expenses as they wait to snag a seat home.

It is without a doubt a frustrating experience for consumers, who through no fault of their own find themselves in such a precarious position. Unfortunately, there appears to be little recourse for those seeking to recoup the additional costs from airline companies, which are not beholden to federal regulations when it comes to this type of consumer protection.

What happens if my flight is delayed? Am I entitled to compensation from the airline?

The U.S. Department of Transportation says no.

"There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed," according to DOT.

Some airlines do offer to pay for meals or hotel accommodations when there are long delays, but it is not a policy across the board. The department says one can ask their respective airline to cover such costs but it is entirely at the discretion of the company.

Can I switch to a different flight?

Maybe. Passengers can ask to be booked on another flight on the same airline. But the DOT cautions travelers to check if the airline will charge an additional fee to make the switch or charge a higher fare for the new reservation.

It is also possible to request a seat on another airline if they are available. "However, there are no federal regulations requiring airlines to put you on another airline's flight or reimburse you if you purchase a ticket on another airline," the DOT says. This could also create new problems tracking or flying with checked luggage.

There's been a significant delay. Can I just get my money back?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. But the DOT has not defined "significant delay," so the department "determines whether you are entitled to a refund on a case by case basis."

Eek, my flight was cancelled. What happens now?

The good news is most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats. If there are none available, get ready to put on your most courteous voice. The DOT suggests asking to have your ticket transferred to another airline.

Here's one piece of potentially good news. If you choose to scrap your trip after a flight cancellation, "you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets," the DOT says. "You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment."

If you can, try to get your money rather than a voucher, which can expire or sometimes carry restrictions, black out dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on the number of seats.

The airline overbooked the flight and I've been bumped. What do I do?

These are called involuntary bumps, and George Hobica, founder airfarewatchdog.com, told NPR they rarely happen because passengers are often booked on alternative flights.

But in cases where it is not possible to get you to your destination close to your originally scheduled arrival time, you could be entitled to as much as $1,550, or 400% of your one-way fare, according to the DOT.

I bought my ticket with a credit card. Can they help?

Yes! It turns out some credit cards offer much better protections than the government.

In many cases, benefits programs include trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay insurance and baggage insurance. They can also help arrange new itineraries and reimburse travelers for expenses resulting from delays or other postponements, including additional hotel stays, rental cars or extra meals. Some offer trip delay insurance, which "kicks in if your trip is delayed by a specified number of hours, or if it requires an unanticipated overnight stay," CNBC reports.

Comments / 15

azry
2d ago

we all know the risk of your flight being delayed or canceled. So if your get stuck you knew the situation before you left. Just take a lot of patience with you .

Reply
8
2 wheels will travel
2d ago

Maybe the airlines shouldn’t have fired all the healthy unvaxxed employees and you’d have had a ride home

Reply
14
Monkeyshines
2d ago

I'm not flying in a metal tube with recycled germs. When the mask mandate is over, and they have enough crew to fly their planes? I may consider it.

Reply(2)
2
Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Luggage#Flight Tracking#Airline Companies#Tracking Flights#Flightaware#Dot
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

My Sister Called Me In a Panic Because the Airport Security Line Was So Long. Here’s How I Got Her to Cut the Line

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, my sister called me in a panic from a car on her way to Newark Airport (EWR). She said her daughter, who was already at the airport, had just told her that the security lines at EWR were insane and that she wouldn’t make her flight, which was departing in a couple of hours. She asked for my advice and I told her, first of all, not to panic.
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

Your next dream job could pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year — here are the pros and cons

Aspiring travel influencers, this one's for you: An insurance company wants to pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year. The company, an online insurance comparison marketplace called Insuranks, recently announced a position that entails traveling internationally once per month for a calendar year while blogging, vlogging and posting about your adventures on social media. Only a single applicant will be selected, the company said.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Naughtiest Airline Passengers of 2021

The past year saw air travel return to pre-pandemic levels but with it, there was an alarming rise in disruptive and sometimes violent behavior that diverted flights and kept the No Fly List growing in some cases. As the year comes to a close, here's a look back at some of the most despicable airline passenger behavior of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy