Luciano Perna, a conceptual photographer and sculptor known for his use of everyday objects, has died at 63 in Los Angeles on December 28. The cause of death was a heart attack, the Los Angeles Times reported. Perna was born in Naples, Italy, in 1958, and went on to spend much of his adolescence and early adulthood in Caracas, Venezuela, where he lived with his half-brother after the death of his parents. In 1979, he was accepted to CalArts, where he was taught by the likes of Barbara Kruger, Judy Fiskin, and Douglas Huebler, who would eventually be his father-in-law. Perna...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO