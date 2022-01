Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has a trailer and a poster, and fans are celebrating Sam Raimi on social media. The beloved director is making his MCU debut and the vibes are very positive right now. Spider-Man: No Way Home just played like a massive love letter to everything Raimi did with Marvel and now he's poised to take on another one of his favorites. The early response to Multiverse of Madness has been nothing short of euphoric. A lot of people have mentioned the set design, costuming, and framing of shots from the trailer as indicators that we're all in for a certified banger with the MCU film. Doctor Strange has a lot to answer for in the last few years. Add in some Wanda Maximoff for good measure, and you've got the explosive potential for absolute spectacle and a moving film that manages to occupy both fan acclaim and interesting film choices. Check out some of the reactions for yourself down below:

