1. “The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken.”. — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, remarks on Senate floor, Jan. 6. This line from a speech given from the U.S. Senate floor before rioters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO