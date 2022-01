Chinese New Year is just a couple of months away and this time around, it will be the "Year Of The Tiger." Nike is celebrating this with a plethora of new sneakers, including fresh colorways of the Air Jordan 6 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Low. Fans are waiting to see what other models will appear in the collection, and as it turns out, the Jordan Legacy 312 will be making its grand return. While this shoe was underappreciated at first, fans are loving it again and it is easy to see why.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO