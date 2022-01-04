ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy 12 added to PlayStation Now for January

By Jeremy Signor
vg247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony announced that January will see six new games added to the streaming gaming service PlayStation Now, mixing big budget and indie releases that add up to a quality month overall. The games are Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, Mortal Kombat 11, Super Time Force Ultra, Fury Unleashed,...

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS Plus January Free Games Confirmed – Will They Beat PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now will lose some great games next month and fans are curious to see if Sony has any big plans to replace them. January’s free PS Plus games have already been confirmed to include a day one launch in Deep Rock Galactic, which will launch alongside Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Cabinet Will Support Online Multiplayer

The original Mortal Kombat and its successors will always have a key role in video game history, with the gore and violence of the arcade original famously being toned down in its Super Nintendo port. The early arcades and assorted ports are classics, and an upcoming Arcade1Up release looks like it'll be a fun way to play them (albeit with a price tag in the hundreds of dollars).
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PS Now Adding Six New Games This January

PS Now is welcoming another six games coming 01/04, with Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII leading the charge. Mortal Kombat 11 remains an absolutely fantastic fighting game that I bust out every now and against as a more casual fan of fighting games. Final Fantasy XII is, of course, one of the best JRPGs out there still. Personally, I don’t think it is as good as X, but it is still a solid JRPG.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Now#Playstation Plus#Mortal Kombat 11#Final Fantasy#Super Time Force Ultra#Fury Unleashed#Kerbal Space Program#Deep Rock Galactic#Persona 5 Strikers
nintendowire.com

Arcade1up reveals Namco, Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat cabinets for CES 2022

2022’s Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) is almost upon us and once again Arcade1up is partaking and bringing with it a batch of new modern arcade machines. As per usual these new units will be shorter than the cabinets of old but still be playable while standing up or sitting down, and each will feature a selection of games.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Splitgate PlayStation playerbase has increased in wake of Halo Infinite launch

For those out there who may have worried about the longevity of Sci-fi shooter Splitgate in the wake of Halo Infinite’s release late last year, worry not! In an interview with The Loadout, 1047 Games co-founder Ian Proulx has revealed that the player count for the game on PlayStation consoles has actually risen since Halo’s launch.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV plans its maintenance for Savage Pandæmonium on January 3

Here’s hoping that you’ve managed to make your way through the main scenario of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker by January 3rd because that’s when maintenance is happening once again. Why do you want to be done by then? Well, because that’s when the game is introducing Savage Pandæmonium and the time-limited tomestone currency for players, which means that weekly resets matter just a bit more, and if you care about getting those tomestones, you’ll want to be ready to go right away.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Petition to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy has 15K signatures, thanks to sick proof of concept

Game developer Eyeballistic Games has a dream: It wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy, and the project received the blessing of Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon back in 2016. Unfortunately, according to the developer, IP owner Warner Bros. did not believe the game would sell more than 100,000 units worldwide, thus not making it a worthwhile financial investment. However, in the five years since, Eyeballistic has better established itself and is ready to prove it can push some serious sales. In fact, Eyeballistic now wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy with Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), has created a proof of concept or two for it, and has started a petition to illustrate to Warner Bros. the demand for such a project. The petition has already surpassed 15,000 signatures.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
vgr.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Controls

Once you learn the controls for Mortal Kombat 11, they should become second nature. You will not have to think too much about which button to push. You will just think “front punch,” “back kick,” “throw,” and so forth. But you will not get to that point right away. As a newbie, you might find yourself having to check the controls time and again, or mixing them up with he controls for different games. To help you get oriented, we are offering a simple, fast chart of all Mortal Kombat 11 controls.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children Costumes Now Available

Square Enix has announced new Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are now available, letting players dress up like classic characters from the movie. The Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are available until January 20th, 2022, and are only obtainable through the Premium Shinra Pack tab within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

MultiVersus director asks fans which Mortal Kombat stars they dig

Warner Bros. Interactive continues to beaver away at its upcoming fighter MultiVersus, which will be bringing its crossover slap-bang brawling to PC and consoles in 2022. While we already know a hefty chunk of WarnerMedia characters who will be stepping into the ring, one WB property remains curiously absent: NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Pokemon Go January Community Day stars a fan-favorite - Bulbasaur

Pokemon Go is going classic on Community Day in January with Bulbasaur as the featured Pokemon. On Saturday, January 22 from 2-5pm local time, players will return to the roots of Community Day during the Season of Heritage with the grass/poison-type Pokemon. During this time, Bulbasaur will be appearing more...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

January 2022’s PlayStation Now games have been announced

January 2022’s PlayStation Now games have been revealed. Six games will be available from Tuesday, January 4 including Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Uturned, Super Time Force Ultra and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition. December 2021’s PlayStation Now games were GTA III: The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Patch 6.05 is now live in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV fans are in for a treat with the introduction of a new batch of content in Patch 6.05. After roughly five hours of maintenance and 320 MB of data, the update has finally made its way to the live servers today. Players may have to be patient...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy