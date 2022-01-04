ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 2 surprising mistakes may cost you a promotion in 2022

By Stephanie Vozza
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your New Year’s resolutions is to move up the ladder at your current company, you may be planning how to grab that promotion. While the traits that companies value most haven’t changed dramatically, the challenge is that it’s harder for leaders to get to those touch points when...

www.fastcompany.com

Related
Fast Company

I passed on a big promotion and still grew my career. This is what it took

Career navigation has always been challenging, whether it’s searching for a new job, finding the right mentor, or battling for a promotion. It doesn’t take long for you to find there’s no single path that’s right for everyone. Decisions about your career are personal, often include family, and are based on different criteria and priorities as you grow. Like many professionals, I’ve learned to navigate my own career through trial and error. I’ve also learned that, sometimes, the right opportunities come when and where you least expect them.
JOBS
Fast Company

This is exactly what you need to jump-start personal growth

In Sapiens, Yuval Harari discusses how the most influential members of society tend to be polymaths. They may do really well in one area, but their expertise spreads across a lot of disciplines, all of which lead back to their primary focus. In one especially strong example, Nobel Prize-winning scientists are 25 times more likely to dance, sing, or act than the average scientist.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

I just reviewed my 2021 calendar. Here are 3 mistakes I made

There are plenty of planning strategies around the new year—setting a handful of key goals, for instance, or identifying a word as your mantra for the year. Author Tim Ferriss suggests something slightly more labor intensive: a calendar review of the prior year in order to identify activities (or people) that were the source of disproportionate pain or pleasure.
TIM FERRISS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company

Not motivated at work? 3 strategies to get back in gear

Though initially a sudden shift, the transition to remote and hybrid work models has given many employees a newfound sense of freedom and flexibility. For others, adjusting to working outside of a traditional office has made it tough to get work done and maintain a sense of balance. Human response...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

7 hybrid work hurdles which you may have overlooked

As the Great Resignation continues, managers attempting to hold on to top talent are confronting more and more difficulties. In a survey of 200 managers, almost half called “retention and hiring” their No. 1 priority. But ensuring that employees are motivated, engaged, and excited about internal growth opportunities...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

11 clear signs it’s time to walk away from a new offering

While it can be disheartening for a business owner to accept, not every new product or service you develop is going to be a hit. Although you may be personally and financially invested, some offerings are going to be more well-received than others. However, it’s not always easy to know when it’s time to walk away.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Fast Company

5 things to consider that encourage creativity—but don’t devolve into chaos

Creativity doesn’t come naturally to everyone, even though it moves through all of us, whether you’re a motion graphics designer, sales rep, or project manager. We all possess it, but everyone’s relationship to the creative spirit is unique to them. To be honest, it’s probably a good thing that not everyone is chasing every creative impulse that moves through them. Too much free-form creativity can be just as stifling as too much structure and deliberation (even though it’s almost always more fun).
EDUCATION
Fast Company

3 better questions to ask in your next job interview

Job interviews are stressful events. Even if the interviewer tries to put you at ease, you know you’re being evaluated. But many who throw themselves into prospecting for a new job forget it’s a two-way street: Not only is the company evaluating you, but you’re also evaluating the company. At some point in the discussion, they’ll turn the floor over to you and ask, “Do you have any questions for me?”
JOBS
Fast Company

Why you need to make some decisions alone

Most of us have led perfectly happy lives thinking that decisions benefit from collaborative input. In fact, if they ever made a movie about Tough Decisions Club, I’m quite certain that its first rule would be: Talk about Tough Decisions Club. There’s good reason to instinctively seek support from...
AMAZON
Fast Company

My 3 worst ideas as a founder and CEO, and why they were critical to my company’s growth

The longer I serve as founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge, the more my team, investors, and external partners expect me to be right: to make the right decision, invest in the right things, and pull the right growth levers. And while experience does bring a certain increased intuition, I’m a big advocate for failure. It is a lot more pressure than I expected because I want to meet everyone’s expectations. But when I look at the inputs to make a strategic decision, the metaphorical “x” I am solving for is not being right all the time. Failure is a big part of life and work, even when—and arguably more so when—you are a founder and CEO. My mantra is that if there isn’t a chance you fail, then you are not pushing yourself hard enough; or even worse, you are not admitting when something is not working. Our entrepreneurial culture celebrates success stories, but I don’t think we talk about failure enough. Failure can be expensive, it can be embarrassing, it can be funny (some of my best stories are from failed ideas), but it’s always critical to growth.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Just received negative feedback? Here’s how to stay motivated

When you’re confident in your ability and actions, you’re more open to learning how you can improve. My colleague Stacey Finkelstein and I first discovered this in a study in which we asked our American college students who were enrolled in beginning and advanced-level French classes which type of instructor they preferred: one who emphasized what students did well and provided feedback on strengths, or one who provided constructive feedback on students’ mistakes. We found that students in advanced classes were more open to having an instructor who provided negative feedback than those in the beginner classes. When you’ve long been studying a subject, you’re less concerned that negative feedback will crush your commitment and anticipate that it might even motivate you to work harder.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

How leaders can resolve to make change that sticks in 2022

It’s that time of year when we make resolutions. Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, only 19% of us keep self-made promises. At work, making changes company-wide is even more challenging. While changing ourselves is tough, attempting to change others is harder, particularly if we’re talking about an entire company. Whether introducing new values, revising a goal-setting process, or implementing a return-to-office plan, half of all change initiatives fail. But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’re ready to make change stick this year, then here’s what you can resolve to do differently in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

This is the right way to post about your job change on social media

If you’re one of the millions of people who recently decided to make a job change, you may be considering how to share the news. Updating your LinkedIn profile is a good place to start, but how should you share the news on other platforms?. “Celebrating something new is...
INTERNET
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS

