'Sesame Street' composer Stephen Lawrence has died at 82

NPR
 4 days ago

If you were a kid in the 1970s and your parents let you watch TV, you heard the music of Stephen Lawrence. From Muppets to major stars, Lawrence composed the music for hundreds of Sesame Street songs. He also served as music director for Free to Be... You and Me, the...

In brief: Kardashians debut new Hulu series trailer; ‘Sesame Street’ composer dies, and more

Max Julien, best known for playing Goldie, an ex-con who becomes a big-time Oakland pimp opposite Richard Pryor in the 1973 blaxploitation classic The Mack, died on New Year’s Day at Sherman Oaks Hospital, his wife of 30 years, Arabella, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88. The cause of death had not been determined. The Mack has been widely praised, with Quentin Tarantino once writing, “Even including its flaws, The Mack is the best and most memorable crime picture of the whole blaxploitation genre.” Julien also wrote the screenplay for 1973's Cleopatra Jones, starring Tamara Dobson. His other acting credits included Psych-Out, with Jack Nicholson, Getting Straight, opposite Candice Bergen, and The Mod Squad, among others...
In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
Guitar Master Rohn Lawrence Dies

New Haven music icon Rohn Lawrence passed away on Dec. 30. The cause is not yet known. A fixture of the Elm City’s music scene, with a career that spanned decades and took him across the country and back again, Lawrence captivated audiences with an astonishingly versatile style that encompassed jazz, rock, R&B, pop, and metal, ranging from fiery and driving, to joyously swinging, to lyrically peaceful, always in the service of the music that surrounded him.
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
Sidney Poitier Dies: Hollywood Trailblazer, Activist, and Oscar Winner Was 94

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist, and Hollywood trailblazer, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell out of the Bahamas, where Poitier held dual citizenship. Representatives for Poitier did not immediately return IndieWire’s request for comment. Poitier broke the color barrier in Hollywood. Rising to superstar status in an industry that has forever been controlled on both sides of the camera by primarily white men, he was an actor, director, and producer who completely shifted perceptions of race that had long been held, prior to his arrival, by both audiences and...
Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor and Activist Who Made History, Dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor and activist who became the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, has died. He was 94. A source close to Poitier’s family confirmed the actor’s death to The Hollywood Reporter, though no cause was given. “It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier. Our whole Bahamas grieves and extends our deepest condolences to his family,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a press conference on Friday. “But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian. A cultural icon,...
Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
