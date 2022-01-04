ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC’s World News Now Marks 30 Years of Overnight News… and Polkas

It’s January 6, 1992. The internet is in its dial-up infancy and high definition television is fifteen years in the future. At 2:00am IST (Insomniac Standard Time) a news program debuts on the ABC Television Network. Based in New York City, it features gleefully sardonic wit and life-size cardboard cutouts filling...

Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
AdWeek

Q4 ’21 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Continues to Beat Competition

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir was the No. 1 evening newscast for the final quarter of 2021. According to live plus same day data from Nielsen, ABC’s evening newscast averaged 8.2 million total viewers and 1.48 million adults 25-54 in Q4. The ABC evening newscast has averaged the largest total audience for the last 19 quarters—since Q2 2017.
Primetimer

The View Goes Virtual Amid Omicron Surge

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View is kicking off 2022 on an inauspicious note. On Monday morning, the daytime staple returned from its holiday hiatus to a virtual format, with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro calling in from home amid the Omicron surge. Whoopi Goldberg was notably absent, and Behar quickly revealed that the longtime moderator has tested positive for COVID-19. Whoopi, who is vaccinated and boosted, is expected to return next week after recovering from her "very, very mild" symptoms.
Primetimer

ABC's Judge Steve Harvey is a genius idea

"Despite the innate absurdity of the project—mainly in that Harvey is not a judge nor has any legal experience—his entry into the ecosystem of network court shows is an undeniably astute move," says Kyndall Cunningham of Harvey's new ABC judge show. "For one thing, the last five years has seen the arbitration-based genre become increasingly dramatized." Cunningham adds: "The most accurate description of Judge Steve Harvey is that it’s a continuation of the self-help portions of his previous NBC talk shows Steve Harvey and Steve, with a dose of rowdy church service energy. The extremely self-aware, comedy-infused show opens with Harvey strutting down a sidewalk in a snazzy trench coat before he enters the courthouse, 'where common sense presides' in lieu of any professional bona fides on his part. Accordingly, the show brazenly forgoes the formalities and procedures of a courtroom at every turn, from Harvey’s flashy entrance and exit through automatic sliding doors, his choice to don a black suit instead a judicial robe, the presence of an emcee, and an uproarious audience that looks like they’re watching a stand-up act. At one point in the first episode, Harvey even leaves the bench to give a motivational speech on the main floor. In his career as an author, radio host, and his later television gigs, Harvey has assumed the role of the seasoned Black elder with an unsurpassed understanding of relationships and a strong business acumen, whether he’s instructing single women to think like men to sustain their marriages or telling his talk show audience that they can’t sleep more than eight hours a day if they want to be rich. Of course, like most self-help gurus, his counsel is loaded with basic truisms and implements a bootstrap ideology. And his romantic and family advice often veers into religious, patriarchal terrority. Nevertheless, both viewers who take his word as bond and those who enjoy poking fun at him on Twitter will get a kick out of watching Harvey offer the most simplistic life advice and arbitrarily award plaintiffs money with his signature self-anointed authority."
WBAY Green Bay

Watch ABC News special reports on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary

WASHINGTON (ABC) - Thursday, January 6, is the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ABC News will be providing full coverage of all of the day’s events on January 6. ABC News Live will air coverage of all the live events and analysis throughout the day...
Deadline

How To Watch Coverage Of The Anniversary Of January 6th Attack On The Capitol

UPDATED, with additional coverage details: The first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be marked by continuous coverage across the broadcast and cable news networks, as reporters and anchors recount the events of that day while sharing plenty of consternation over what has happened since. The political polarization that has gripped Washington, and much of the country, will be evident by who is expected to participate in commemoration events. Few Republicans are expected, with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate and House Democratic leaders slated to speak at a ceremony Thursday morning. Former President...
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
Popculture

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reportedly Being Eyed for Cable News Gigs

After serving as the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district since 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be set to embark on a new endeavor. The American politician and activist is reportedly gaining the attention of several major networks eyeing her for a potential stint on cable news, including both CNN and MSNBC.
Primetimer

Andy Cohen mocked Ryan Seacrest's "group of losers" during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said Cohen. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” Cohen also drunkenly blasted Bill de Blasio shortly after the former New York mayor's second term expired. ALSO: CNN's New Year’s Eve Live duped into posting tweets from “Ben Dover” and “Dixie Normus.”
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Is Engaged to Tom Werner

Jennifer Ashton got a happy surprise on New Year's Eve, a proposal!. The ABC News chief medical correspondent and doctor, 52, is engaged to television producer and businessman Tom Werner, 71. The couple has been dating for a year. "From the moment they met they were soulmates," a close friend...
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

