Aggressive gameplay in Genshin Impact: Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the 2.4 ‘Fleeting Colors in Flight’ version of the game. The upcoming version has already been aired and is set to bring various new characters giving the players a plethora of options to choose from. The characters that are already existing possess their distinct appearance as well as abilities to cater to the needs of different players. If you prefer aggressive game play in Genshin Impact or prefer to play passively, miHoYo offers it all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO