If you think you have a fancy bathroom, you might need to consider an upgrade after this week. Why is that? Because Kohler is at CES 2022 this week showing off a slew of new smart bath products that are sure to blow your mind–or at least our wallets. So what does the new line of Kohler smart bath products have in store for us? Let’s go ahead and explore some of them and see what they have to offer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO